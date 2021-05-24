Not Wearing A Seat Belt In Texas? Get Ready To Pay Up.

Get our free mobile app

Have you gotten a little lazy with that seat belt lately? Have you decided that if you can survive a pandemic, then you can survive anything? Well, if that is you or you just don't want to wear a seat belt, I've got some bad news for you. Law enforcement agencies across Texas will stepping up enforcement of the state-wide Click It or Ticket campaign. And this applies for the day and night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 2,733 people who decided not to wear their seat belts were either killed or seriously injured in Texas in 2020.

Terry Pence, TxDOT Behavioral Traffic Safety Section Director, warns motorists, “In 2020 more than 2,733 people who failed to wear their seat belts were killed or seriously injured. Simply remembering to put on your seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by 45%. In pickup trucks, that number jumps to 60%, as those vehicles are twice as likely as cars to roll over in a crash.”

According to the Click It Or Ticket website, police officers are able to see if you are wearing a seat belt during both the day and night. If you are pulled over while not wearing a seat belt, the fine can cost up to $200, and yes everyone must be buckled up.

Driver or passenger, front seat or back, state law requires everyone in the vehicle to be buckled up. Not buckling up could cost you up to $200 in court costs and fines. Or even worse, it could cost you your life.

So put your seat belt on the next time you head out. Enhanced enforcement will be from May 24 through June 5th.