An East Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been arrested. According to CBS 19, a family member reported to law enforcement that they saw 60-year-old Tony Rincker send photos of drugs to the child and the child sent explicit photos to Rincker.

Rincker was arrested in Smith County on June 2 and is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

What Led to Tony Rincker's Arrest?

According to documents from law enforcement, a student reported seeing a video of the reported victim being sexually assaulted on the teen’s Snapchat account. The video showed what appeared to be a child’s bedroom.

READ MORE: East Texas Man Gets 15 Years for Child Porn

What Investigators Found on the Teen's Phone

During the investigation, a Smith County Sheriff's Office detective received the child's phone in May, and they were able to find conversations that took place between the child and Rincker who lived near the child.

A family member reported to investigators they saw Rincker sent photos of drugs to the child and the child sent explicit photos.

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Explicit Messages Allegedly Linked to Suspect

Investigators determined the phone number communicating with the child belonged to Rincker. The messages found in the phone were sexually explicit, and the conversation acknowledged something sexually happened.

Authorities continue to remind parents to monitor their children's online activity and social media use, especially with kids out of school during the summertime. It’s important to know who your children are communicating with and what social media platforms they are using. Take whatever action you need to keep your family safe.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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