EAST TEXAS -- We're talking about some of the actually super fun ways you can boost your kid's learning skills over the summer right here in East Texas.

Ah, summer. That lovely respite when the kiddos get a break from all of that learning. Or, maybe just in-class learning. Cuz really, kids are continually learning — even when they're playing. And thankfully, parents can use that to their kids' advantage.

Because here's the thing:

Why Summer Learning Matters More Than Many Parents Realize

Data for a Difference reports that many kids lose 2 months of math skills and additional reading skills each summer. Many educators refer to this as the "summer slide." While every child is different, researchers have found that long breaks from structured learning can make the transition back to school more challenging in the fall. The good news is that preventing it doesn't require hours of worksheets every day. Small, consistent activities often make the biggest difference.

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Summer offers many opportunities to encourage your kids to keep learning in various settings. Whether you're a homeschooling pro or you are wondering how to fill your kids' summer, here's a great way to help them learn while having a blast.

Reading Is Still One Of The Most Powerful Learning Tools

One of the most important things you can ever do for your child is to help them build a reading routine. Not only will this help counteract their "learning loss," but this habit will also serve them in their school, professional, and even personal lives--forever.

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East Texas Bookstores And Libraries Can Spark A Love Of Reading

Even just setting aside twenty minutes a day in a favorite spot to read books they love can make a huge difference. Take them to Barnes & Noble in Tyler, Books-a-Million in Longview, or even let them wander about Kilgore Books & Comics. Let them choose something they can get lost in — it's excellent for their imaginations.

If they don't read yet, then spend time reading to them. My mom did this for me, and I'm quite certain it's one of the most important things she's ever done for me.

Reading also builds vocabulary, critical thinking skills, creativity, and concentration. And because kids can choose books about subjects they already love, reading often feels more like entertainment than education. Whether they're fascinated by dinosaurs, superheroes, sports, animals, or outer space, there's a book that can pull them into a whole new world.

Or take them to one of our East Texas public libraries. When I was a kid, reading books was an escape and an adventure. It was freely encouraged. One of my favorite things is ordering books at school during those book fairs — remember those? Letting kids explore at a bookstore or library will help them be more engaged, and reading will seem fun to them rather than a drudgery assignment.

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A Few Minutes Of Practice Each Day Adds Up

Just like any other skill in life, we must practice to maintain it. Nowadays, you can work on practicing learned skills in a workbook. Good ones are created to be engaging and even fun while being educational. You can find them on a range of subjects. Even as little as 10 minutes a day can be effective. You can find these at most bookstores nowadays, too.

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Everyday Activities Can Become Learning Opportunities

Find ways to bring learning to life! Kids, and people generally, are more likely to enjoy learning if they can see why it matters in their own lives. So, of course, teach them the basics in a variety of subjects.

But then, switching gears to baking, cooking, gardening, or even household chores can be a fun experience that teaches real-life skills. I'd also add creative writing or music to the list.

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Music Lessons Help Build Skills Beyond Music

What about music lessons? Music is amazing for a child's developing brain. And there are various places in East Texas where you can get professional lessons for your kid. Like the Charlotte Floyd Music Studio in Tyler, or Mundt Music in Longview.

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Outdoor Adventures Can Be Educational Too

Other great ways to keep your kids learning this summer? Plan a camping trip at one of Tyler State Park or set up a scavenger hunt in your own backyard and let them hunt for a prize at the end--maybe ice cream from Andy's Frozen Custard? Oooh, I know that would motivate me.

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How are you planning to keep your kids engaged in their education over the summer? Or maybe you're just looking for more activities to keep them busy. We can help with that, too.

Here are quite a few other fun things for your kids to do as the temps keep warming up:

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