[NSFW] Man Kills Cougar With a Machete to Rescue His Beloved Dog

Dog is man's best friend, and it's surprising what we can do for our best friends when called upon. This week a video was uploaded of a cougar attacking a dog in Colorado, and in an act of sheer desperation to save his best friend, a man runs up on the attack and hacks the cougar to death with the only thing he had, his machete.

We got more clarification regarding the video after a man who claims to be personal friend commented on the YouTube video.

This is a friend of mine and it happened near km 13 on Bear Creek Main near Vernon BC. The guys in the truck were driving by and had just warned him about the cougar and when he looked to see it immediately attacked and he ran to grab his machete. The 3 legged lab was his girlfriends dog named Chopper, who unfortunately had to be put down due to massive injuries two days later. Conservation officers the next day confirmed that the cougar was half starved and likely going to die because it’s mouth and paws had several porcupine quills festering. There is quite often families in the area so this could of been much worse. FYI That’s his campsite machete he is hitting the cat with and he literally chopped it’s head off trying to save his beloved dog. RIP Chopper

According to the dog was ultimately put down due to the "massive injuries" he sustained. What a sad ending to a disheartening video.

