Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?

While at a public dog park or even in city parks you'll see the signs asking you to pick up after your dog. Accompanying those signs sometimes you'll see disposable bags that you can use to dispose of their business, but what if you absolutely refuse to do that, will there be any consequences that law enforcement can impose on you? Depends upon where you live.

Dogs pooping in Tyler, is there an ordinance on cleaning up after them?

A quick phone call to Tyler Animal Services asking them this question was followed by a very clear and simple answer of no. There is no ordinance requiring you to clean up after your dog has pooped on private property, public space or dog park.

Dogs pooping in Longview, is there an ordinance on cleaning up after them?

A call to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center garnered a similar response of no. There is no specific ordinance stating a pet owners must clean up after their pet. However, if it is habitual from a neighborhood pet, it could be considered a public nuisance, public health issue or even trespassing.

Is there a Texas law requiring you to clean up after your pet?

While there is no specific law in Texas requiring you to clean up after your pup goes number two, city ordinances may be in effect. Austin, for instance, has an ordinance in place stating,

§ 3-4-6 DEFECATION BY A DOG OR CAT. "An owner or handler shall promptly remove and sanitarily dispose of feces left on public or private property by a dog or cat being handled by the person, other than property owned by the owner or handler of the dog or cat.” Potential fine: Up to $500.

So if you take your dog on a trip to Austin you should have the leash and plastic bags handy. Other Texas cities may have similar ordinances as well.

Common courtesy

So when the weather is more favorable and you are out walking your dog and they do have to do their business, be a responsible pet owner and pick up after them. It's as easy as carrying a couple of disposable shopping bags in your pocket and picking it up and discarding it in any trash can.

