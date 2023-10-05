Guys, Turns Out That Nude is Texas Ladies’ New Favorite Color this Season

I have a hard enough time keeping up with guy-trends, I probably shouldn't be tackling girl-trends. I can't lie, I thought French tip was still a popular look. I'm wrong. Turns out trendy ladies in Austin, TX and around the Lone Star State are opting for a color a little bit more muted this fall.

Get our free mobile app

The folks at ShaneCo., turned to Google Trends to "find out the most searched nail colors in each U.S. state for every season. From the sunny vibes of summer to the cozy tones of winter, we’ve gathered the top nail colors that people are loving depending on the time of year."

And what'd they find you should be getting at your next manicure, ladies? Nude. No, not going to the salon without clothes, that's what I thought they meant, wrong again. They're saying that opting for neutral shades on those nails is what is popular right now:

As the leaves turn and the air gets crisper, fall ushers in a preference for the neutral nude shades. It’s a reflection of the season’s earthy tones and the desire for something warm and comforting as we cozy up and prepare for the colder months ahead.

The Most Popular Nail Colors in Texas

Spring: pink

Summer: nude

Fall: nude

Winter: gold

And just for good measure, overall, the most popular color in the Spring is pink (28 states), in the Summer is a French manicure (13 states), in the Fall is a nude shade (10 states), and in the Winter is gold (11 states).

Five Area Codes You Should Never Answer if You Live in Texas Wherever you live in Texas, chances are very high you hate spam calls. But did you know that there are five area codes you should never answer? These are area codes that are notoriously spam callers.