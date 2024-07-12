New Food Truck Park, Boutique and Venue Opening in East Texas

East Texas is great now and it’s only getting better. I will admit I had no idea that I was going to open social media this morning and find out about a new food truck park, boutique, and live music venue coming to Noonday, Texas.

We’ve all be to The Blue Store as you head south on Hwy 155 from Tyler, they have some delicious hot food items. But this new food truck park, boutique, and music venue is going to be just across the street. There is also a Dairy Queen just down the block, in case you need ice cream while listening to live music.

Details about the New Park Opening in Noonday

What we know so far from social media is the name for the facility will be Old Pecan Park, it’s going to have room for a minimum of 6 food trucks to set up and sell food. The plan is to have an open-air pavilion that can seat up to 60 people and lots of green space to hang out.

What About the Boutique?

The boutique is expected to have clothing for men, women and children as well as lots of other goodies.

I couldn’t be more excited to hear about this new food truck park and live music venue. The boutique is something my wife will love, and it’s not very far from our house. I have a feeling I will see you a lot at Old Pecan Park when it gets up and running. No word on when it will be opening yet.

