Here in Texas, you'll find over 35,000 churches inside our borders. We've got small ones, large ones, old ones, and yes, one that is actually the oldest -- and it's a beauty too.

Countless small churches are dotting the Texas towns. And for me, these are some of the most beautiful. I love to see the simplistic architecture, usually less elaborate but often more unique. Regardless, among our tens of thousands of churches, we've no doubt got a few you'll find beautiful.

San Fernando Cathedral is The Oldest Church in Texas

But did you know that the oldest church in Texas was built before 1750? It's true. The oldest church in the Lone Star State, located in San Antonio, is even one of the oldest in America. Its name is San Fernando Cathedral.

Throughout its existence, this Catholic church has undergone some much-needed renovations, according to Only in Your State. But its original walls are still standing strong. You'll recognize the architectural style as Gothic Revival, which features pointed arches, steeply pitched roofs, and front-facing gables with delicate wooden trim.

Despite its age, the San Fernando Cathedral is still in use today, with over 5,000 people attending mass there each week. Of course, in addition to the church's weekly congregation, all week long, visitors also flock to see this beautiful building to take in all the cathedral's beauty and its history.

The church's history is even tied to the Battle of the Alamo in 1836. General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna ordered the blood-red flag of no quarter to be raised from the cathedral's tower. This signaled to the men fighting in the Alamo that they wouldn't be spared.