One New Texas Law Could Negatively Affect Many Disabled Veterans in Texas

There is a new Texas law that may negatively affect disabled veterans here in Texas, but at the same time it will likely benefit many disabled civilians across the Lone Star State.

If you weren't aware, until this new law went into affect on January 1st, Texans whose vehicles displayed Disabled Veteran license plates were able to park in spaces reserved for people with disabilities. This new change looks to further qualify who can park in handicapped spots, leaving many disabled veterans searching for spots with most of us.

According to the new law: "As of January 1, 2022, anyone parking in a disabled parking space must have a disabled person license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ISA). Currently, disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA."

If you're curious, we've got the full list of eligibility requirements for a disabled parking placard or disabled person license plate featuring the ISA is below.

"Currently, any vehicle with a Disabled Veteran license plate may use a designated parking space for people with disabilities. However, there are a limited number of ADA spaces," said Robert Dembo III, Director of the Houston Mayor’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs. "SB792 will address this by limiting the use of the parking spaces to those with mobility impairments. Providing greater access to those who have a vital need for accessibility."

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says placard and plate eligibility is based on a medical condition that meets the legal definition of a disability, meaning a condition in which a person has:

Visual acuity of 20/200 or less in the better eye with correcting lenses

Visual acuity of more than 20/200 but with a limited field of vision in which the widest diameter of the visual field subtends an angle of 20 degrees or less

Mobility problems that substantially impair a person's ability to move around; these problems can be caused by:

• Paralysis

• Lung disease

• Cardiac deficiency

• Wheelchair confinement

• Arthritis

• Foot disorder

• Other medical condition causing a person to use a brace, cane, crutch or other assistive device.

Texans with disabled veteran license plates who are in need of using disabled parking spaces in 2022 may apply for a disabled parking placard or for a new disabled veteran license plate featuring the ISA.

