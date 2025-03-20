One Popular Grocery Store Now Has The Cheapest Eggs In Texas

By now every living American is tired of hearing about the price of eggs. It's high! We got it. But we've got to talk about the price of eggs one more time, only I promise you're going to like it this time.

We're all well aware that it's not just eggs that have shot up in price, our favorite breakfast dish is just getting most of the headlines. It just wouldn't be sexy to talk about the price increases of plantains (which have risen about 4.3%).

The Texas Grocery Store Now Selling The Cheapest Egss in America

While the price will still continue to fluctuate, as of 10:02 am on March 20th, the folks over at FinanceBuzz have named the grocery store that is selling eggs for the lowest, on average, across the U.S.

HEB is currently the least expensive grocery retailer to buy eggs from. At HEB, as of 10:02 on 3/20, a generic dozen eggs cost $4.49 on average. Which is a pretty big savings. That's 22% less expensive than the national average.

According to the same research on March 17th, the price of eggs reached an all-time high of $5.60 per dozen on average.

It should be noted that the prices for this study are based on "egg prices from at least 10 of each grocery chain we consider, and don't collect data on any other egg varieties (like cage-free) or quantities (packs of 18)."

FINANCE BUZZ FINANCE BUZZ loading...

It's a pretty big jump from HEB's egg prices to number two on the list. At number one ranked HEB it's $4.49 per dozen. You'll notice an $.82 hike from there to number two on the list, Kroger.

