One Tyler Brewery Pledges to Re-Release an ‘Old-Time-Fave’ Every Week in ’23

Love me some True Vine Brewing hangs. I haven't been out since they enclosed the stage area, but now that they've done that it would appear that cold weather is no longer an excuse to keep you from a night out at one of Tyler, TX's best family-friendly hotspots.

While my two favorite True Vine brews, Daddy's Juice Box and Mermaids and Unicorns, are becoming easier and easier to find across East Texas, throughout the years your favorite may've been discontinued. And that's sad.

“When people step inside True Vine Brewing Company, we want them to feel connected, loved and inspired knowing that there is beauty inside. And to enjoy a great, handcrafted brew while doing so.” – Ryan Dixon

Well cheer up, buttercup. There's a very good chance that your favorite brew comes back at some point in '23. True Vine will be re-releasing an "old time fave" beer every Friday this year. That's 52 re-releases, man.

Exciting news for 2023! We will be launching a new or re-release of an old time fave beer every Friday this year! And today, we are kicking it off BIG with three. Dragons & Dinosaurs Hazy Pale Ale, Chubby Angel Babies Belgian Golden and Sanctimonium Belgian Quad. All on tap NOW! Also available to go in 16 & 32 ounce crowlers. It’s a beautiful day for some beer enjoyment, some tunes and true community. Join us tonight for live music and one of these awesome beers! Cheers to new year & new beers!

True Vine Brewing Company now has two locations in Tyler. Their Earl Campbell LOCATION is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, and now you can also find them ON THE SQUARE at 110 N. College Suite 102.

