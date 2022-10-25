See The Original ‘Halloween’ on the Big Screen in Tyler, TX Halloween Night

It's a classic. In fact some say that it's the best Halloween movie ever. Certainly one of the most influential. Well, some great news for an entire new generation, now they can see the Halloween classic "Halloween" on the big screen right here in Tyler, TX.

The synopsis is classic. "On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith's Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims."

Now you can join the tradition by watching "Halloween" on Halloween Night at Liberty Hall on The Square in downtown Tyler.

When the movie was released in 1978, the iconic, low-budget horror film terrified audiences on its way to becoming the most successful independent movie of all time. The movies is also credited with jump starting the genre, and setting the bar for modern horror movies.

How successful was it? According to IMDB " From a budget of $300,000 over a 17-day shoot, the film went on to gross $47 million at the US box office. In 2008, takings that would be the equivalent of $150 million, making 'Halloween' one of the most successful independent films of all time."

"Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again." Click here to secure your tickets.

