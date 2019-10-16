Our Top 7 Rejected Personalized Texas License Plates – Part 2
In your travels, you've most likely noticed some entertaining personalized license plates. However, not every request for a personalized plate is accepted by the State of Texas. Looking through the list provided by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, I saw some that would look quite well on someone's vehicle. Others would make you give a funny look to the driver.
Here are our seven favorites from the list rejected so far this year.
- 1
1BADMOM
Is that a bad bad mom or a bad good mom? Context helps.
- 2
2COOL4U
Yeah, we're gonna give this a "No". And it doesn't help this is on you Smart Car.
- 3
HAILNAH
We see what you did there. That gets a golf clap.
- 4
YUBHATN
Why you be thinking you're a big deal?
- 5
I8AJEEP
It begs the question, what kind of seasoning did you use? Sand? Dirt?
- 6
G3TNAKD
Go home and turn your computer on like everyone else.
- 7
TXBNDIT
That's a 10-4 Rubber Ducky.