Our Top 7 Rejected Personalized Texas License Plates – Part 2

In your travels, you've most likely noticed some entertaining personalized license plates. However, not every request for a personalized plate is accepted by the State of Texas. Looking through the list provided by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, I saw some that would look quite well on someone's vehicle. Others would make you give a funny look to the driver.

Here are our seven favorites from the list rejected so far this year.

  • 1

    1BADMOM

    Is that a bad bad mom or a bad good mom? Context helps.

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 2

    2COOL4U

    Yeah, we're gonna give this a "No". And it doesn't help this is on you Smart Car.

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 3

    HAILNAH

    We see what you did there. That gets a golf clap.

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 4

    YUBHATN

    Why you be thinking you're a big deal?

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 5

    I8AJEEP

    It begs the question, what kind of seasoning did you use? Sand? Dirt?

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 6

    G3TNAKD

    Go home and turn your computer on like everyone else.

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
  • 7

    TXBNDIT

    That's a 10-4 Rubber Ducky.

    Michael Gibson via myplates.com
