Pac 12 and Big 10 To Announce ‘No Games in 2020′

Time to break out the list of things that 2020 has ruined again. Honestly, we should leave that thing out, I feel like the bad news isn't going to stop coming for a while.

Here's the latest update: Top-level collegiate football action this fall is becoming less and less likely across the country, and it looks like for a huge chunk of the best - it's out of the question. Both the entire Pac 12 and Big 10 conferences have plans for the 2020 season, and that is: There is none.

More specifically, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Big 10 presidents have voted by an overwhelming majority to push the 2020 season to 2021 in order to keep everyone involved safe. The official announcement is expected tomorrow after another vote this evening to confirm that no pigskins would be flying this year for the conference. Reportedly, the presidents of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue all voted to push the season - with Nebraska and Iowa voting to get on the gridiron this year.

TMZ Sports is saying the Pac 12 has already decided to push the season to 2021 in order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. According to their sources, coaches and teams are being notified right now. Like the Big 10's bad news, the Pac 12 is reportedly set to make this announcement tomorrow