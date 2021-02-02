As someone who has a loved one that is dealing with a form of dementia and Alzheimer's, I understand the hard work that caregivers must provide to family members who are losing most of the memories and abilities to this debilitating disease. For the families involved, its a truly painful and sad experience to see someone you love slowly lose their faculties, but we all remain thankful to the many caregivers for their hard work and care.

The Dallas & Northeast Texas and Fort Worth North Central Texas chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Hope for Tomorrow,” a Black/African American Alzheimer’s caregiver conference on Saturday, February 20 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm online.

This conference is important because the Alzheimer’s chasm between whites and African Americans is high. Information from the Alzheimer’s Association says that while African Americans are about twice as likely as whites to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, they are only 34% more likely to have a diagnosis.

This free event will explore information for caregivers of loves ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia... We are very excited to say that our keynote speaker is Dr. Carl V. Hill, the VP for Scientific Engagement with the Alzheimer’s Association. Dr. Hill will be speaking on the topic of the pursuit of health equity for dementia.” - Kathy Shockley, Program Director for the Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter.

Guest speakers include Dr. Sheron Patterson, Senior Pastor, Hamilton Park UMC, Dr. Stanita Jackson, Professor, Alzheimer’s Association Community Educator, and Dr. Teresa Jackson, Licensed Psychologist and Board Certified Art Therapist.

While the event is free, registration is encouraged. Participants can CLICK HERE to get registered or call the Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.