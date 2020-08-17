Panda Cam: A Giant Panda At The Smithsonian’s National Zoo Is Preparing To Give Birth

Guys! It can happen at any moment, but a giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo is preparing to welcome a little bundle of joy!

The 22-year-old giant panda Mei Xiang and her partner at the zoo, Tian Tian, could be welcoming their new cub any day. Veterinarians detected tissue consistent with fetal development during Mei Xiang’s ultrasound on August 14. They then determined she could give birth within the coming days.

Ummm... hello, we're in the coming days.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the panda house at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is currently closed to provide quiet for Mei Xiang, and the panda team has started 24-hour-a-day behavior watch on the Panda Cams.

You can watch them live right here.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian already have three cubs, Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. Those cubs currently live in China.

According to CNN Travel, Giant pandas have a very short window for breeding. Females are only able to become pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year.

When Mei Xiang's behavior changed in mid-March, from wandering the yard to playing in the water, the team knew it was time.

"This is another milestone in our long-standing and successful mission-critical 47-year giant panda conservation program and collaboration with Chinese colleagues to study, care for and help save the giant panda and its native habitat," the zoo's director, Steven Monfort told CNN in March.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo is hoping to make the special announcement soon.