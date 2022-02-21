Parachute Failed To Open For Houston Man and Dies From His Injuries

Get our free mobile app

The Houston skydiving community suffered a big loss this past weekend when an instructor passed away at a local Houston hospital today after sustaining multiple injuries from a skydiving accident. The accident happened Sunday afternoon in Waller County, northwest of the Houston metro area.

The Skydive Houston instructor was part of a tandem jump with a female partner. Waller County authorities tell ABC 13, that the parachute did not deploy mid-jump as it was supposed to. Both the instructor and the student were found by Waller County Sheriff's deputies and were unresponsive at the time.

Both individuals were taken by Life Flight to area trauma centers, according to Skydive Houston. The company did say the instructor died from his injuries and that the female student was in serious condition, but had non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness of the accident tells KHOU that he saw the first parachute not open. He watched another parachuter cut it free so that the second parachute could deploy. When the backup was released it only opened up about halfway, according to the witness.

The FAA and local law enforcement are investigating the accident and all Skydive Houston operations have been suspended. The skydiving company released the following statement in regards to the accident:

Skydive Houston has an excellent safety record, and significant injuries associated with tandem skydiving are extremely rare. Over the past ten years, the United States Parachute Association has recorded one student fatality per 500,000 jumps, on average. Skydive Houston, along with the greater skydiving community at large, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his friends and family. We continue to pray for a full recovery for the injured tandem student."

