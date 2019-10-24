Paris 2024 Olympic Logo Sparks Debate

The logo for the 2024 summer games is drawing attention worldwide.

Depending upon how you look at it, you either see the Olympic flame or a woman's silhouette with lips. This design is drawing both criticism and cheers, depending upon how you look at it. The LA Times says Paris 2024 organizers describe the logo the following way:

The Art Deco-inspired design combines three images: a gold medal, the Olympic flame and a pair of lips meant to evoke Marianne, the French national icon.

Not all Perisians are happy with the looks of the logo and are comparing it to a dating app logo.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chair of the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission tells BBC:

The combination of the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne brings together the values, history and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special. I believe that this innovative design will be quickly recognised around the world and be a wonderful calling card for the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

Let us know what you think about the logo for the Paris 2024 summer games in the comment section below and let us know what you see.

