The 2022 Beijing Olympics are here, and while we’re all rooting for Team USA, there’s an opportunity to pull for Texans, too. In fact, one of them is part of a pair, the USA figure skating team of Cain-Gribble and LeDuc.

Ashley Cain-Gribble was born just down the road from East Texas in Carrollton and raised in Coppell. She teamed up with LeDuc in May of 2016 and they recently took home the gold medal in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, TN.

Now, as a part of Team USA, we get to see them compete in the Olympics. You can watch live coverage of Cain-Gribble and LeDuc on Friday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 a.m., and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m.

In the meantime, we can follow Ashley’s excitement on social media. Her latest TikTok video shows her getting ready for the opening ceremonies on Friday night.

Scroll a bit further and we can watch her excitement as she becomes a part of the team and gets to model the beautiful fashions created by Ralph Lauren Polo with her figure skating teammates.

She’s got fun videos of her in practice showing off spins and ‘twirly things.’

Though we see her fun side on social media, she’s overcome a lot of personal insecurities to get to the Olympics. In a profile for Team USA she shares, ``it's taken a long time to get to where I am, loving my body, and it’s not every day,” Cain-Gribble said. “I think I feel very strong now, but that doesn’t necessarily come off of results or being the national champion, it comes off saying I am proud of who I am and the way I’ve treated myself.”

She’s made it to the world’s largest stage, and I can’t wait to root for her as an American and a Texan!

