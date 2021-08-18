One Texas School District Finds Loophole in Governor’s Mandate, Will Require Masks

While several school districts across the state aimed to defy Governor Greg Abbott's new anti-mask mandate, a small town in northeast Texas has found and will be utilizing a clever loophole, and will for now be requiring students to wear masks.

According to The Paris News, on Tuesday night The Paris ISD Board of Trustees met and heard debates from both sides before coming to a decision.

"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority," the district stated in a press release after the meeting.

A simple change to their dress code is all it took. Although it is important to note that the change is not permanent, and the change will be revisited each month at every board meeting. Trustee Dr. Bert Strom made the motion for the change to the dress code and said that the wording of it, "For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases," came at the advice of the district's attorney.

Ultimately the motion passed 5-1, and Paris children will for now be required to mask, as part of their dress code, when the school year commences on Thursday.

Located in Lamar County, Paris Independent School District is a public school district based in Paris, Texas. It is a 4 A school, with an enrollment of almost 3,900 students.

