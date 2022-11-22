APPROVED: $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits For Texas Families, Do You Qualify?

From Texarkana to El Paso, TX, this is great news for families in need across The Lone Star State. Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

These food benefits will aid Texas families with children who lost access to federally funded summer meal programs because of COVID-19.

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state." “We’re proud to be supporting families in Texas so they can provide food to their children,” said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “Being well-nourished allows children to focus on learning rather than where their next meal will come from.”

According to the Governor's office, to be eligible, "a student must have been certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program at their Texas school during the 2021-2022 school year or at any time during the summer period (June to August 2022) and have been enrolled at an NSLP campus at the end of the 2021-2022 school year."

Again this is great news for families and children who need it. If you'd like to get more information on the program you can click here.

