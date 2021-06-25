Parker McCollum Drops ”Rest of My Life”, Confirms New Album ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’

Back on May 25th Parker McCollum tweeted "July 30th," that was all. But it was enough to send fans and industry insiders into a frenzy. Of course everyone immediately began to speculate that it was the date his new album would be released, you know, the album that Parker let fans name. Today all of the speculation has been confirmed.

The Limestone Kid will released his next album, Gold Chain Cowboy, on July 30th. The project will feature a couple of songs we already know, a couple of Texas chart toppers, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” "Pretty Heart" also rose to the top of the Billboard Country chart in 2020, becoming his first national No. 1, and the latter is currently climbing those same national charts.

Today he released a new single "Rest of My Life," and checking out the track listing I'm intrigued by the Danielle Bradberry collaboration. Of course the native Texans released their version of "Shallow" a couple of years ago.

Gold Chain Cowboy Tracklist:

1. Wait Outside

2. Dallas ft. Danielle Bradbery

3. To Be Loved By You

4. Drinkin’

5. Falling Apart

6. Heart Like Mine

7. Why Indiana

8. Rest Of My Life

9. Pretty Heart

10. Never Loved You At All

If you missed it Dierks Bentley's summer/fall '21 tour, Beers On Me, will feature Riley Green and Parker McCollum, which is HUGE for both guys. You'll recall that it was Dierks who invited Parker to perform at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year.

