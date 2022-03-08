Parker McCollum & Hallie Ray First Dance Song is From a True Texas Legend

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray will tie the knot this month. In a new interview McCollum also revealed which George Strait song will be played for their first dance.

Last week The Limestone Kid found out that he had been awarded Academy of Country Music's New Male Vocalist of the Year, and last night he performed his first career No. 1 single, "Pretty Heart," at the ACM Awards Show.

Just like at his Grand Ole Opry debut, he managed to take a piece of Texas with him. Once again he was rocking a Cheatham Street Warehouse hat, an iconic Texas venue that was once owned by the late great Kent Finlay and now belongs to Randy Rogers.

March is going to be a big month for the Conroe native. In a bit of a surprise, Parker told Taste of Country Nights that he and Hallie will be getting married this month. Now, I don't know the exact date that this interview was recorded but in it he says that the wedding is coming up "in three weeks," and will take place on a Monday.

Looks like March 28th is the day, however depending on when the interview was recorded there's a slim chance it's the 21st.

McCollum and Light started dating in 2019, he proposed to her on July 1, 2021. Oh, and he also revealed to TOC Nights host Evan Paul that their first dance will be to George Strait's "I Cross My Heart." The song was a monster smash for Strait, and was famously a big part of the "Pure Country" soundtrack.

