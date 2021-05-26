Does Parker McCollum’s Cryptic Tweet Contain New Album Release Date?

Parker McCollum is a big fan of teasing his fans on Twitter. I'm here for it, man. So, did The Lime Stone Kid just tell us the release date of his next album? Fans certainly hope so.

This past Friday (May 20th) McCollum released his latest, and it jams. I'm digging the vibe of "Drinking," it's got a cool updated old school feel to it. Hit play on it up top.

So, back to yesterday's cryptic tweet. Short of Parker mistaking twitter for his Google Calendar and entering a doctor's appointment, I think it's safe to tentatively assume that this will be the day he drops his next project. Plus, it's a Friday, people don't go to the doctor on Friday, they release new music on Friday.

Earlier this month Parker headlined our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, when he stopped on Radio Texas, LIVE! I asked him to hit us with something big this year that no one knows about yet, and he obliged. He revealed to our listeners that he'll be going on tour with Dierks Bentley later this year, a full week before the official announcement was made.

If you missed it Dierks Bentley's summer/fall '21 tour, Beers On Me, will feature Riley Green and Parker McCollum, which is HUGE for both guys. You'll recall that it was Dierks who invited Parker to perform at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year.

Be on the look out, we'll definitely get some new Parker music this year. Whether or not we get in on July 30th, well that remains to be seen.

Radio Texas, LIVE! can be heard 24/7 through our free app, on ANDROID or IOS. You can catch the live show each Saturday night on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.