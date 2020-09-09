

Well, that or George himself. What a great song, right? You know I'd like to be able to claim that I've been a George Strait fan my entire life, but moment of complete honesty? "Carrying Your Love With Me" was really the first King George song I jammed as a kid. Well, as a teenager. But man, did it send me down a rabbit hole of music back in those good ol' high school days.

Now don't get me wrong, I was familiar with George, I knew every word to "Check Yes or No," I just hadn't realized how great he was yet. Anyway, The Limestone Kid did the former No. 1 smash justice on the 'gram yesterday. He captioned the video, "Been stuck in my head all weekend."

This year Parker earned his first career Top 20 single on The Billboard Country Airplay Chart with "Pretty Heart." But The Lime Stone Kid is not just waiting around for it to hit No. 1, last month he dropped a new version of his fan-favorite song "Young Man Blues".

In 2019 The Limestone Kid signed a big management deal, and with thousands flocking to see him play live, pre-COVID, he has already cemented himself as a true headliner at festivals across the Lone Star State.

George Strait's '97 album Carrying Your Love With Me has been certified 3× Multi-Platinum by the RIAA for shipping three million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 1998 Grammy Awards. It's title track was written by Jeff Stevens and Steve Bogard.

