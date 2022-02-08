Parker McCollum to Play a Stadium Show with One of Country Music’s BIGGEST Stars

Parker McCollum is set to play a stadium show with perhaps Country Music's biggest superstar.

Today it was revealed that The Lime Stone Kid will join the bill for Eric Church's concert Saturday, May 28, in Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field. This marks the first of many stadium concerts for Church this year, no word yet if McCollum will be on any of the additional shows. Brothers Osborne will also be on the bill in Wisconsin.

The Chief's fan club, dubbed the Church Choir, get first shot at tickets this Friday, February 11th. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public next Friday, February 18th.

His picture may be humorously small on that poster but make not mistake about it, this is a huge show for the Texas native. Folks are taking notice and McCollum seems poised to be country music's next young star.

A headliner for years here in the Lone Star State, McCollum released his major-label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, last summer. The album features what became his first Billboard No. 1 “Pretty Heart,” and his current Top 10 radio smash "To Be Loved By You."

And of course he's got another bucket-list show on the books for this year, he's back home in Texas for a headlining performance at RODEOHOUSTON on Saturday, March 12, 2022.