Patrick Mahomes Can Share His Love of Whataburger with a New Store in Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes is entering his sixth year as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. In that time, he's lead his team to a Super bowl win and has hosted the last four AFC Championship games, winning two of those. He and his Whitehouse High School sweetheart wife Brittany Matthews have a home in Kansas City and have become highly invested in the Kansas City area. One thing Patrick has always been homesick for, though, is Whataburger. Well, he'll be homesick no more as his first personally owned Whataburger has opened in Kansas City.

In 2021, Patrick Mahomes joined KMO Burger, an investment group behind bringing Whataburger to the Missouri and Kansas area. While the investment group has opened stores in Missouri, none have opened in Kansas City.

That is until now.

Tuesday, June 7, the first Kansas City Whataburger opened up on Parallel Parkway. Patrick's first in his new home.

As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City. It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.

You might be able to call this a dream come true for Patrick. It was obvious how much Patrick loves Whataburger and how much he missed the Texas proud fast food chain with this Twitter exchange in 2018:



Over the next seven years, KMO Burger plans on opening a total of thirty stores. Already, they have opened four stores, the new Kansas City store makes five and have announced eight locations to be opened this year and in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes seems pretty set for life after football. He also has a piece of ownership in Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals while his wife has an ownership stake in the Kansas City women's soccer team. Add in the investments in Whataburger and the Mahomes family have their own little Midwest empire.

Good for you Patrick. Keep bringing that Texas flavor to your new hometown.

