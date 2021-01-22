Patrick Mahomes Is Officially Playing in the AFC Championship

After nearly a full week of speculation and some secrecy on the part of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, it was announced Friday that Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes would officially play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes announced the news himself via a press conference, his first of the week:

"I just got out of the protocol," Mahomes told the media after spending the week in concussion protocol following the Divisional round game against the Browns. "The week has just been a bunch of testing... just to make sure I'm good to go and make sure there are no lingering effects or anything like that, but everything's been good and I've went through all that the three or four different doctors said."

Mahomes had been practicing this week. The Chiefs even had him in front of media on Thursday after holding indoor practices earlier in the week under speculation that he was still participating.

The highly-anticipated matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, arguably the two strongest arms in the NFL, will decide who meets either Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl.

