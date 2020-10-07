Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs had their game rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Monday night last weekend after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus. The Chiefs won the game against the Patriots backup quarterbacks 26-10 without Mahomes' best game.

After the game, Mahomes went through his normal post-game routine. He dapped up teammates, opposing offensive players, defensive players, former Red Raider Cody Davis, and former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore.

Here are Mahomes and Gilmore sharing a word.

This morning, less than 48 hours after that handshake, Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes after Jordan Ta'amu, a quarterback on the Chiefs practice squad, had already tested positive last week. Obviously, a 15-second interaction with Gilmore is less risky than being at practice and in meetings with Ta'amu all week at practice but Mahomes has still tested negative multiple times since the Ta'amu positive.

Mahomes talked about being socially distant in meetings so the risk was mitigated. He also talked about even with all the precautions he's taken he's still staying away from his fiancee, who's pregnant with the couple's first child because she's at a higher risk than normal saying, "I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible."

In his press availability he also said that his handshake with Gilmore was a mental lapse, so moving forward you will probably see Mahomes head straight off the field after the final whistle.

10 Restaurants That Have Closed in Lubbock