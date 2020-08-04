Patrick Mahomes Takes Another Step In NFL Takeover

Patrick Mahomes has added another endorsement deal to his spectacular portfolio that includes Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose, DirecTV, Essentia Water and Hunt's Ketchup. The hottest name in the NFL has only gotten hotter after his Super Bowl MVP award and giant new contract this off-season.

In his first endorsement deal since the Super Bowl Mahomes has signed a multi year deal with BioSteel Sports Nutrition INC. where he received an undisclosed equity stake in lieu of any cash compensation according to forbes.com.

“I want to build a legacy, not only for me but for my future generations and for my family,” Mahomes told Yahoo Sports. “I think the best way to do that is finding the right partners that believe in the same values as you do, and that’s being healthy, believing in the future generations and believing in leaving the world in a better place than you went through it.”

Mahomes was introduced to BioSteel by his longtime trainer Bobby Stroupe, the founder and president of ATHLETE Performance Enhancement Center and Mahomes’ trusted, longtime trainer since he was in the fourth grade. “Bobby and his research … he goes to the deepest ends of research in every single thing,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes joins BioSteel who already has NFL names like Ezekiel Elliott and Jalen Ramsey involved in the business.

The marriage between Mahomes, Stroup and BioSteel has the makings of knocking off Tom Brady and his TB12 method. Mahomes has already knocked off Brady as the king of the NFL and the future of the league. Now he's locking himself in as the most marketable player in the NFL.

BioSteel, a Canadian company, knew there was only one man that could boost sales in the COVID-19 market. “The fact that it was so authentic to both of us and we’re now entering the U.S. marketplace in a major way, the timing made sense and the relationship had already been established,” John Celenza, the co-founder and co-CEO of BioSteel told Yahoo Sports. “In regards to COVID, on the field or not, Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes and he still has his presence and his influence.”

Mahomes is equal parts elite athlete and role model. He is as close to the perfect spokesman as you can find. In fact, I can't think of anyone a business would rather have right now. In America's most popular sport, he's the most popular player. He's getting the LeBron treatment on Sportscenter and he trends every time he tweets.

Patrick Mahomes: From East Texas to NFL Stardom