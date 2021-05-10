Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.

That returning player is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, I'm sorry, Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine with both a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degree. Duvernay-Tardif took last season off to go back to his home country of Canada to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at CHSLD Gertrude-Lafrance, a long-term care facility (kmbc.com).

After taking that time off, Duvernay-Tardif has decided that it's time to return to the football field. He had this announcement on Instagram:

Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is doing way more than just playing football in the NFL. He is working with the inventors of Shockbox. It's a device that is used in player's helmets to measure the impact of hits to head which could result in a concussion.

It's probably not out of line to say that Patrick Mahomes is happy to have his right guard back. Duvernay-Tardif was there when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs have made some other upgrades to their o-line to protect our East Texas superstar. This news is icing on the cake.