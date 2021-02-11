Patrick Mahomes Undergoes Successful Post Super Bowl Surgery

Patrick Mahomes has played deep into the playoffs for three straight seasons which means he's had a lot of wear and tear on his body. Even after missing a few games in 2019, he's played more than most other quarterbacks over that time period. Mahomes and the Chiefs were obviously fatigued during the season and ran out of steam in the Super Bowl.

A side note: even the fatigued Chiefs went 14-2 and were the one seed in the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes was more injured than just general fatigue though, according to multiple reports the Kansas City quarterback has had surgery to repair his turf toe and the surgery was successful He'll be ready by training camp.

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star was the first to report it:

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network added that Mahomes would be able to rehab in time to be chasing his baby around. Which should be soon.

Mahomes initially suffered the toe injury in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns before being concussed and played through it in the team’s AFC title win against the Buffalo Bills and Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes appeared hindered immediately after the injury but even under significant duress looked to move well in both the conference title and Super Bowl games.

The reports are certainly good news, as it had previously been unclear if Mahomes would be able to participate in any offseason activity, though it might be prudent for the team to give him some extra time to recover if they want a fresh quarterback while they try to get back to the Super Bowl for a third straight season and a fourth straight AFC title game.

With the first big news out of the way for the Chiefs, they now turn their eyes to the draft where the offensive line and linebackers will be on their big board.

