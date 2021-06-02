George P. Bush Announces Campaign For Texas Attorney General

Get our free mobile app

George P. Bush, current Land Commissioner for the State of Texas is running for Texas Attorney General in the Republican Primary against the current Attorney General, Ken Paxton.

Bush made his campaign official on Wednesday in Austin and focused on Paxton's legal troubles during the campaign announcement. Bush accused Paxton of not bringing integrity to the office of the Attorney General in Texas.

Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud for almost the entire time he has held office and has continued to say he is innocent. Paxton took office in 2015. He is also under investigation by the FBI after former aides claimed Paxton abused office to help a friend and donor of his. Paxton has also claimed he is innocent of those accusations as well.

Both Paxton and Bush are hoping to get the endorsement of former President Donald Trump according to the Texas Tribune. Trump's endorsement could give either candidate a boost in the primary.