George P. Bush Announces Campaign For Texas Attorney General
George P. Bush, current Land Commissioner for the State of Texas is running for Texas Attorney General in the Republican Primary against the current Attorney General, Ken Paxton.
Bush made his campaign official on Wednesday in Austin and focused on Paxton's legal troubles during the campaign announcement. Bush accused Paxton of not bringing integrity to the office of the Attorney General in Texas.
Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud for almost the entire time he has held office and has continued to say he is innocent. Paxton took office in 2015. He is also under investigation by the FBI after former aides claimed Paxton abused office to help a friend and donor of his. Paxton has also claimed he is innocent of those accusations as well.
Both Paxton and Bush are hoping to get the endorsement of former President Donald Trump according to the Texas Tribune. Trump's endorsement could give either candidate a boost in the primary.
Both Bush and Paxton have histories with Trump. Bush — son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — was the only prominent member of his famous political family to support Trump in 2016, and Trump has praised him as the only Bush "that got it right." Paxton has positioned himself as one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general — especially after the November election, when Paxton led an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Trump's reelection loss in four battleground states.
Paxton's campaign responded to Bush's launch by touting the attorney general as the "tip of the spear in protecting President Trump’s America First principles."
Bush brings his own controversies into the race. Bush was first elected in 2014 but in 2018 found himself under fire for his management of the Alamo project. Bush did get the backing of President Donald Trump in his reelection bid and won with 58% in the Republican primary.