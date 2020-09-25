PBR Announces The World Finals Will Take Place At Cowboys Stadium

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) made a big announcement this week on the future of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast. The event, which has been held in Las Vegas for the last 26 years, will take place this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Due to coronavirus restrictions still in place in Nevada, an event this side could not be held in Las Vegas this year.

Considered the richest and most prestigious event in bull riding, the event will now be held from November 12-15, 2020. The world champ walks away with a $1 million Monster Energy World Champion Bonus and coveted gold buckle, and there is a $300,000 check that goes to the event winner.

PBR has competed in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, annually for the last 10 years. The stadium hosted PBR as it set the sport’s largest single-day event attendance record, welcoming more than 46,000 fans in February 2018. The stadium also held two editions of the PBR Global Cup USA in 2019 and 2020.

“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” said PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason. “We are very grateful to Governor Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”

During World Finals week, fans can also attend the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth. Competition begins on November 9 and will culminate with Championship Rounds held inside AT&T Stadium during the November 13-15 World Finals performances. Contestants competing in four disciplines—breakaway roping, barrel racing, and team roping (heading and heeling) —will compete for their piece of a $750,000 purse along with an all-around $20,000 bonus. Athletes in each discipline will compete for $136,000 in the main event, with each discipline champion walking away with a minimum of $60,000.

Fans at the Fort Worth Will Rogers Memorial Center will also have the opportunity to attend the ABBI (American Bucking Bull Inc.) World Finals, where the top 2- and 3-year old bulls in the world compete in two rounds of competition for a chance to win the 2020 ABBI Classic Champion title and $100,000.

Additionally, the next PBR Global Cup, a five-nation, team-formatted event, which was to be held at AT&T Stadium in 2021, will relocate to Las Vegas in the spring of 2021. PBR will announce a specific date, time and venue in the future. The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, which had been scheduled at South Point Arena in Las Vegas October 31 – November 1 will now be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. November 6-7

Tickets for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast go on sale Monday, October 5. Tickets can be purchased online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.