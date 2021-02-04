Peeps Returning After Skipping Major Holidays

I don't know if you noticed, but there has been a lack of Peeps. No, not your favorite people you hang out with I am talking about the Peeps candy, you know the marshmallow candy packed with a sugar punch.

My nieces are convinced that Peeps are the best candy out there and normally I stick a sleeve of peeps in their Christmas stocking or in their Halloween baskets, however this year there weren't any Peeps being sold at stores during the holidays.

Most years we can spot the colorful candy all over stores in different colors and flavors. This year we were Peep-less. Why? Basically like everything else we can blame it on COVID-19.

Although we are excited about getting Peeps in our 2021 Easter basket, Peeps will not have enough candy to hit the shelves in time for Valentine's day.