Peppa Pig Brings Sing-A-Long Party To Texas This Fall

If Your Little One Loves Peppa Pig, Then Pay Attention Because She's Coming To Texas!

My kids are all grown at this point so I tend to no longer pay that much attention to things that little kids love but my friends who still have young children all tell me that their kids LOVE Peppa Pig so I though they (and you) should know about this!

Hasbro, Inc. and Round Room Live partnered up to create “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party”.

The live, family-friendly show will feature an interactive production that will showcase Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig singing along to songs.

The 80-minute sing-along (60 minute show with a 20 minute intermission) also features the characters Pedro, Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

The show is catered for ages 2 to 6.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the show according to its website and there will also be a Peppa Pig Live! Photo Experience at all tour stops in Texas but you'll have to purchase a special "photo experience" package when you buy tickets.

The Peppa Pig Live! Photo Experience is a post-show exclusive, unique opportunity for fans. You and your family will have the opportunity to take a family photo with Peppa in an extra special curated scene featuring set pieces from the live show.

The Tour Will Make 6 Stops In Texas In October.

The closest tour stop to the East Texas area for Peppa Pig will be in Garland, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday October 13th and tickets go on sale soon at Ticketmaster. Here's Peppa's other tour dates in Texas:

Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre Saturday 10/7/23

San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre Sunday 10/8/23

Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium Tuesday 10/10/23

Belton, TX - Bell County Expo Center Wednesday 10/11/23

Wichita Falls, TX - Kay Yeager Coliseum Thursday 10/12/23

For more details about Peppa Pig Live, visit their website.

