Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, is officially engaged. Both The Pioneer Woman and her daughter broke the exciting news on Instagram, Sunday (Aug 2).

"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" the 23-year old writes in sharing her exciting news. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

The younger Drummond and Scott met during their undergrad at Texas A&M University, both graduating in 2019. In November of 2018, Alex gave fans a little peek into how they met.

"s/o to freshman yr. ranch for introducing me to this dude. who woulda thought thank you, ranch! one last time!" she wrote at the time.

During quarantine, the couple has been spending time with mama Drummond and family at their home in Pawhuska, Okla., and it seems all of the quality time together only solidified their relationship.

Ree Drummond, a mother of four (Paige, 20, Bryce,17, and Todd, 16, in addition to Alex) is excited to add a new son to the Drummond family. "These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio!" she says.

Scott and Drummond celebrated their engagement in a big way, complete with a surprise engagement party full of their friends and loved ones.

In March, Ree Drummond talked to the Bobby Bones Show all about how she feels when her children bring someone home to meet the family for the first time, and the kind of future mother-in-law she will be.

"I have this problem where the first boyfriend or girlfriend of my children doesn’t stand a chance”, Ree jokes. "And I don’t mean to be that way. I think it’s just an adjustment for each kid. I go kicking and screaming into each of their love lives. But [with] the second boyfriend or girlfriend, it’s all golden. They are totally accepted in my life. I’m kind of kidding on that."

The mom of four may be a Food Network star, but at home she is like any other mom.

"But I don’t want to be a regular mom, I want to be a fun mom. So, when the girlfriends and the boyfriends come over, I do Tik Tok videos with them. I try to be cool, but I just wind up embarrassing them. So, you know, just typical mom stuff."

Clearly, Scott made the cut, and judging from The Pioneer Woman’s Instagram post, the family is nothing but excited for the newly-engaged couple.