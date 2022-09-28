This New Parking Lot Oven Will Make You Delicious Pizza in 3 Minutes

Remember when RedBox launched and we were all like "why the hell would I rent a movie from a machine in a gas station parking lot? I'll just go to Blockbuster." Well this is kinda like that, but it's pizza. And guess what, it's already available in Houston, TX.

I put delicious in the headline, but I can't swear to it as I haven't tried it yet. However, PizzaForno bills itself as a 24/7 automated pizzeria, which certainly sounds delicious. They are the only North American automated artisan pizzeria, and, guys, it looks like they have intentions of revolutionizing pizza consumption in our country.

The company has locations in a few Canadian cities, Michigan, and now in Louisiana and Texas too. According to Click2Houston there are "two units now open and fully functional in Friendswood and at downtown’s Social Beer Garden HTX." The company has two more Texas units -- one on Fannin Street and another at Galveston’s Tiki Island.

It looks like they are currently offering Houston area folks four pizza choices including one for dessert.

PEPPERONI: pomodoro sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano. BBQ CHICKEN: blanco cream, Italian cheese blend, BBQ sauced grilled chicken breast, bacon. HONEY & GOAT CHEESE: blanco cream, mozzarella, chèvre, honey, oregano. DESSERT: sweet cream cheese, Nutella, raspberry, chocolate chips

Pizzaforno Pizzaforno loading...

While I probably wouldn't drive to Friendswood just to try a slice, you can bet that the next time I make it to Houston, I'll be checking to see how far I am from one of these revolutionary machines. I'll let you know how it goes.