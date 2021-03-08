With Texas opening up this week, per Governor Abbott, live music will be coming back strong this spring, and Koe Wetzel is kicking it all off with the announcement of his Ballpark Tour 2021.

Get our free mobile app

This week Koe is on an acoustic tour across Texas with HARDY, next month and into April, he and a few friends will be playing a few baseball ballparks. Koe's new project, Sellout, was released in late 2020 and includes his brand new song “Good Die Young,” as well as the two tracks he released last summer “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

Kolby Cooper will be joining Koe for the Tulsa show on April 10th. Cooper released his last full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big songs including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty." His newest EP, Vol. 2, features "If I Still Had It" and "2 Words," the new project is tremendous and finds Cooper hitting his stride and finding new levels.

Joining Wetzel in San Antonio on March 24th will be Chris Colston. Colston burst onto the Texas music scene two years ago with his first EP Gone. Last summer, on June 26th, his first full-length album, Bombs Away, was released. The East Texas native has built a solid fan-base, and has already accumulated three million streams across all platforms. His latest single "Slow" is out to radio now.

On May 1st, Pecos & The Rooftops will be heading to Amarillo to play with Koe at Hodgetown Stadium. Released back in April of 2019, their debut song "This Damn Song" has become a viral hit. The tune is approaching 21 million streams on Spotify, and nearly two years after its release it is still being streamed 60-70k every day. And, yes, that is Alexis Texas in the new music video that the band released last week.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream Kolby Cooper and all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7.