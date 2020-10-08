Please Tell Me You Do Not Believe in this Ridiculous Hoax

A couple of weekends ago, this commercial popped up with some dude named Peter Popoff hocking some kind of "miracle spring water." In his commercial, there were people claiming to have received the water and then a thirty something thousand check just appeared in their mailbox one day. Another claim said they were healed almost immediately. Come on! Who in their right would actually believe this malarkey?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is why I do not watch, listen or believe in televangelists. They use the Bible and God's word to trick and manipulate people. To me, it's blasphemy and these people will not go to Heaven. So to see someone saying that this is water is blessed and will bring relief to your problems just makes me sick.

What makes this even worse is someone sees this and actually believes it. I found an interesting article on Business Insider where the author went through the process of receiving Peter Popoff's "miracle." As he goes through the process, he is asked to send $20 to continue the communication. Wow. This sent me down the rabbit hole of who this Peter Popoff guy is.

Turns out, he was a televangelist in the 80's who would correctly identify random audience member's illnesses or miraculously heal someone in a wheel chair. Turns out, this man's wife would quiz audience members before the show then give Peter clues through an ear piece so he could identify their issues correctly. Popoff was eventually exposed for his scam and went bankrupt. He made a return in 2005 hocking his miracle water that would erase someone's debts and provide them ultimate wealth.

This man is the epitome of a scam artist. Watching how this guy has been exposed and the many times he's scammed people out of money, how is he not in jail? I found this deep dive really fascinating and hope that you, or anyone you know, doesn't fall for this. People like this make me sick.

Sources: