Texas is home to some spooky stuff, even as someone who is not much of a believer in ghosts, it’s shocking how many spooky stories exist that have happened in the Lone Star State.

Why Texas Has So Many Ghost Legends

There are many people, like my wife, who love Halloween and get into the fun of the costumes and even try to get scared by going to haunted houses or possibly going on a ghost hunt. Whether you're trying to communicate with a ghost or not, there are plenty of spooky ghost legends that people love to discuss from here in Texas.

READ MORE: Top Haunted Places to Visit in East Texas

Are These Texas Hauntings Real?

As mentioned above, I am not much of a believer, I need to see things for myself to truly believe they are real. But as I continue to hear more and more stories about the same people or places in Texas that share similarities, it makes me more of a believer.

Information regarding the different legends is listed below, it’s just heartbreaking to see so many legends that began in tragedy. We know that crime and odd behavior happens everywhere but it’s amazing to hear about so many of them that happened here in Texas, which led to many of these legends.

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The Most Famous Ghost Stories in Texas

If you’re in the mood to get spooked out, we have just what you need.

Let’s explore some of Texas’ most terrifying ghost legends.

Check Out These 10 Horrifying Ghost Legends From Texas Learn more about 10 ghost legends from the state of Texas: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins