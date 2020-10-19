[POLL] What Is The Best Candy To Score On Halloween Night?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you hit area stores right now, there is no shortage of Halloween candy. Every brand, every flavor, all at your fingertips. And not only can you buy a huge back of your favorite, but most likely you will find a combination bag filled with several of your favorites. But which candy really is the best? What sweet confection holds the title of the best Halloween candy on the market? That is where we need your help!

We have put together a list of some of the most popular brands out there to try and narrow down the top candy pick in the Texas panhandle. There is even a spot for your to write in your favorite if we left it off the list.