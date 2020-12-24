Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​

This year, Santa will bring you any country star in the world to spend Christmas Day with you and your family. Which country artist would you want to be underneath your tree when you came downstairs this year?

I'm picking Blake Shelton. Here are the reasons:

He will bring some good stuff to spike the eggnog.

My mom loves him, and a happy mama makes for a happy son.

He could sing some Christmas tunes for us around the Christmas tree.

Maybe he would deep fry a turkey and then help me fix stuff around the house.

Amber, my co-host here at Taste of Country Nights, said she would want Trisha Yearwood to come over for Christmas because:

She would be able to cook the best Christmas dinner ever.

She would help decorate the house and make it feel so warm and cozy.

They can sit around all day and listen to Lizzo.

Okay, what about you? Which country star would you want to spend Christmas with this year?