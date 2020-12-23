POLL: Which Country Star Would Make the Best Santa Claus?

What if Santa Claus was a country music star?

There's already plenty of great country Christmas music out there, but think of how cool it would be to have a Santa Claus of our very own in the genre: He'd hand out guitars and banjos every year, and we could all sit around on Christmas Day and have a monster jam session.

Charlie Daniels seems like a jolly enough fellow, and he has a head start on the beard, too. Kenny Rogers, meanwhile, spread Christmas joy on tour for years, and he also had that twinkle in his eye that you just can't fake. Zac Brown, on the other hand, would be a different kind of Santa -- a little bit of an edgier, hipper take on the "Man With the Bag," if you will.

Vote below for your preferred country star Santa, and if you think there are other country stars who would be a better Santa choice, let us know in the comments section.