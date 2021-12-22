Pooch Pirate Steals 10 Pound Box Of Treats From A Lubbock, Texas Front Porch

Get our free mobile app

We're all keenly aware during this time of the year to be on alert for 'porch pirates'. Now, one Texas neighborhood has to be on alert for ... 'pooch pirates'!

A 'porch pirate' is defined by Dictionary.com as 'a thief who takes packages left outside doors by couriers'.

It's not just during the Christmas season that shoppers have to be worried about their delivered packages being stolen right off their front porch, it's year-round that we have to worry about this. For years we've seen men, women and even children on video walking up to a front door that has a package or two sitting there and just walks - or in most cases run - away with the package not even knowing what's inside it.

Not only are homeowners on the lookout for these culprits, now a Lubbock neighborhood has to be on the lookout for a 'pooch pirate' after a dog walked up to a front porch and walked away with a ten-pound box of Milk Bone dog biscuit treats! I'm sorry, but this is just something I have to laugh at.

Seeing the video of the dog just casually walking away with the bag of treats in its mouth is pretty funny. Willy Mills of Lubbock posted the video to the Nextdoor neighborhood site depicting the dog carrying and dragging the treats off to his home. Turns out the 'pooch pirate' is a neighborhood dog from a quarter-mile away!

The 'pooch pirate' is a 10-year-old Husky by the name of Kit Kat. Kit Kat's owner, Bekah Elder, commented below the video that her dog got loose by busting out of an aging fence and went galavanting around the neighborhood until she ran across the treasure trove of Milk Bone treats.

Bekah Elder via Nextdoor

Mills contacted both Amazon and UPS about the incident and the missing box of dog treats. What he should be doing is sending this video footage off to 'America's Funniest Videos' for a trip to the 'Dog Park' and to be considered for that $100,000 and Disney cruise grand prize consideration.

