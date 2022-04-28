Every time you turn around there is another reason to love Pop and Nan the online celebrities out of Longview, Texas. If you've been living under a rock for the past few years Pop is the lovable character behind 'Pop Watch' which has built a huge following on social media with millions of people watching the videos created about Pop and the entire family. Pop and Nan are great people, always looking out for others in their community and that was shown earlier this week when they made a donation to the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

If you're not familiar with the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity they partner with low-income families to build safe, decent and affordable homes in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur Counties. So the donation they made will truly make the lives better of neighbors in their community. Grandson to Pop and Nan, Jason Roy said it best, "It’s our goal to give back to the community that has been so gracious and accepting of the Roy family for over 80 years".

LaJuan Gordon the CEO of NE Texas Habitat for Humanity said, "We are thrilled and honored to partner with Pop Watch to lift up families in our community . Partnerships like this one help to build strong , healthy families. Strong families build healthy and thriving communities. And, that benefits us all. We invite you to join us in the mission to build homes, communities and hope in NE Texas!"

Pop and Nan Set a Great Example for Other East Texans

Pop is a veteran and Nan was an educator for many years and yet as they grow older the continue to help others and give back to their community. There have been many people that recently commented on a City of Longview online post saying they really want to visit Longview because of the great things highlighted through the Pop Watch social media channels. Which is just another reason why I believe there should be a statue made for Pop and Nan.

This Is Another Reason We Should All Be More Like Pop and Nan

Looking out for our neighbors, giving back to our community, these are things that Pop and Nan do on a daily basis that we should all follow their lead. Thank you Pop and Nan for setting a great example for all of us.

