Popular Dallas, TX Based Discount Retailer Is Closing All 487 Stores

After nearly 50 years in business, Dallas, TX based discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced they are closing their remaining stores. The announcement comes after dozens of their locations have already closed their doors for good in '23.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday Morning closing have already affected 265 stores since February, and the company is now planning liquidation sales for their remaining stores, including 59 stores in Texas.

The store had grown to nearly 700 stores at its peak, before its first bankruptcy in 2020. According to Retail Dive, "In its most recent securities filing, the company said it had 487 stores. Shrinking its store footprint to focus on core markets is part of Tuesday Morning's reorganization strategy for its ongoing Chapter 11."

Regarding the Bankruptcy, Tuesday Morning CEO Andrew Berger said in a statement that partnering with Gordon Bros. gives the company liquidity and “the best opportunity to save jobs, serve customers and maximize value for the estate.”

If you're not familiar, the popular retailer sells a lot of different items to include name-brand upscale home furnishings, housewares, bath and body products: Accent furniture, Baby gifts, Bath and body essentials, Crafts, Gourmet food, Home decor, Name brand bedding, Rugs, Seasonal decor, Toys, Wall art, and more.

For now there are still several Tuesday Morning locations currently open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

As far East Texas Tuesday Morning locations you can find one in Longview at 305 W. Loop 281, Paris at 3510 Lamar Ave., Texarkana at 2315 Richmond Rd., and in Tyler at 322 ESE Loop 323.

Full Liquidation plans haven't been revealed yet, but be sure to keep an eye out, you've gotta imagine there are going to be some killer deals soon.

And this is isolated to Tuesday Morning, several major retailers are scaling back in '23: