Top 4 Things Texans Are Shopping for After the Pandemic

I recently saw an article that said Americans have been very busy buying "champagne, skirts, and shaving kits post-pandemic." At least, that's what CNBC says the results from certain tracking companies are showing. My question is, How exactly do these tracking companies get specific information like THAT?

That is because many companies these days are using artificial intelligence software and technology to spy on us, that's how.



I looked up one of the tracking companies listed in the CNBC article, StyleSage. The business touts itself as "powering retail's speed-to-market with AI." They use cookies from the apps we download to our phones to track our geo-locations, age, gender identity, and more. Whenever we go to certain websites or certain stores, their eyes are always watching! Gross and invasive, I say. Makes me think of that song by The Police, "Every Breath You Take."

Texans are doing a lot of their post-pandemic shopping on eBay, Amazon (Check out the lists on my Amazon Influencer page here!), Walmart.com, and in-store, especially at shopping malls. We are even buying a lot with the Capital One shopping app, which I must confess, I didn't even know was a thing. So what are we buying?

Remote controls Gift cards Tablets Downloading movies to watch at home on-demand.

eBay Motors has become a popular shopping place, too, with people doing plenty of online shopping for cars. That's another thing I didn't realize was in demand.

While everyone else in the country is out shopping for fancy champagne (Veuve Clicquot is the most popular, but I'm a Barefoot Bubbly Brut from Walgreens kinda girl myself), Texans have better things to be thinking about--like pushing "BUY" in our online shopping carts!

