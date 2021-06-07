Powerball Adding a Third Drawing Each Week

There is nothing quite as exciting as waking up to see if you won the big lottery drawing from the night before. I mean, a single ticket won the $285.6 million jackpot just this weekend, so it could definitely happen to you. And actually, I personally know someone who was a $150,000 winner, so I'm a believer!

And now Americans will be able to have that experience one more time each week, thanks to the folks at Powerball. Starting on August 23, 2021, a new drawing will be added on Mondays, giving us more chances to win the big bucks. The drawings are set to be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. According to a statement from Powerball, via WVUE in New Orleans, all other aspects of the game, including its matrix, prize levels, odds, and drawing operations, will remain the same.

Powerball will temporarily suspend the multi-draw option for the game starting on June 16, 2021 to prepare for the new weekly drawing. But, the good news is, the multi-draw game will return after the launch of the new Monday drawing. Lottery President Rose Hudson tells WVUE "Powerball is giving players more opportunities to play and win during the week. The chance to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot on Mondays is certainly one way to beat the Monday doldrums.”

This means that citizens will now have five chances to win multi-million dollar lottery drawings each week in Louisiana. Powerball will have three, and Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.