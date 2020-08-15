Aspiring country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block has gone viral on TikTok, catching the attention of fans and the country music industry alike.

Block has been making headlines since her new song "Just About Over You" was released on Aug. 5. Her videos on TikTok have since drawn upward of a million views, making the Nashville singer by way of North Carolina a viral star.

It's easy to see why fans are gravitating to the track, as its professional production level compliments her relatable lyrics about trying to move on from an ex who she still sees signs of all over town. But when she finally gets to a place of moving on from the soured relationship, she finds herself slipping back into the habit, as she lays out in the chorus.

"Why'd you have to come back in / Right then, right when / I was just getting good and gone / Guess I was in the wrong place at the wrong time / You must've heard I was movin' on / Then right out of the blue / Quarter past two / I'm all about you / When I was just about over you," Block sings with a Southern twang alongside an alluring, soft pop-country melody.

"Y’all help me BLOW THIS UP!!!" she wrote in the caption of a TikTok video previewing the song days before its release. Her more than 350,000 followers did precisely that, with Rolling Stone reporting that the song has reached No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart and landed inside the Top 15 on Apple Music's country music streaming chart in a matter of two days.

“This is a song I’ve wanted to write for a long time. It’s real life,” Block says of "Just About Over You" in an interview with Country Now. “I’ve been through a time when I thought that I was over somebody and then you see them or their mom reaches out to you. Anything that sets you back a little bit. I think everyone can relate in some way.”

The rising star has also released "Thick Thighs" and "PMS," which garnered the attention of Nashville-based management company Dennis Entertainment to help promote Block. Dennis Entertainment also manages trio Avenue Beat, who previously went viral on TikTok with "F2020."